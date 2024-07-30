Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3095 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
554 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

