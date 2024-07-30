2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3095 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (9) Condition (slab) PF69 (7) PF68 (3) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (11)

