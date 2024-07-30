Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3095 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search