Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,7 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
