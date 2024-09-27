Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

