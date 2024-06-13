Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 12,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2922 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

