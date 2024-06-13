Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2922 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
