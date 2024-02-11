20 Groszy 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1981 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

