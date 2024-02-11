Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 60,082,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1981 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

