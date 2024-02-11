Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1981 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
