1 Zloty 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 4,082,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1981 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
