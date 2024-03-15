Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 4,082,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1981 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1981 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

