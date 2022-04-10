Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horse". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "Horse" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horse" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horse" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horse" (Pattern) at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price

