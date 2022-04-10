Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horse". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "Horse" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

