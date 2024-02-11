Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1981 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 70,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1981 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1981 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

