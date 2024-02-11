Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1981 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 70,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1981 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
