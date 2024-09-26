Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 16,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
