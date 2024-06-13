Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,4 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2912 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

