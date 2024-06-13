Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,4 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2912 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
12
