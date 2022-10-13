Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)