Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5148 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search