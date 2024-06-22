Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,020

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "Horses" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1981 "Horses", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1981 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search