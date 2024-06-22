Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horses". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,020
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "Horses" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 510 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
