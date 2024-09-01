Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
