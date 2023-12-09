Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

