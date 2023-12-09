Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

