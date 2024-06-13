Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,9 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2652 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

