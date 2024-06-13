Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 MW "Boleslaw II the Generous". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,9 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1981 "Boleslaw II the Generous" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2652 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
