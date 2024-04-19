Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
