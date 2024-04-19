Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

