Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,020
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
