Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

