Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,020

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

