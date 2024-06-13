Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "Wladyslaw I Herman". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numimarket (4)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "Wladyslaw I Herman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search