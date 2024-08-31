Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
