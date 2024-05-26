Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1981 MW "Horse". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Numis Poland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1981 "Horse" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place July 26, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (6)
- Heritage (4)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Via (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (8)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 61 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1981 "Horse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
