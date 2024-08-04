Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW WK "A woman with ears of corn". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,1 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1964 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
