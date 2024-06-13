Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,3 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2906 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
