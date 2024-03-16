Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2910 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

