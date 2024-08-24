Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1984 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 8,7 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
