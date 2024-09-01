Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Сondition
