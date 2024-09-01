Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1)