Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

