Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 9,8 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
