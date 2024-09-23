Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "International Women's Year". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year" with mark MW AJ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

