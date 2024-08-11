Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15,0 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search