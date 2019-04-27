Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search