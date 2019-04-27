Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)