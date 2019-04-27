Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
