Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW WK "A woman with ears of corn". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW WK "A woman with ears of corn" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW WK "A woman with ears of corn" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,3 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "A woman with ears of corn" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW WK "A woman with ears of corn" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1964 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

