Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW WK "A woman with ears of corn". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "A woman with ears of corn" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) SP66 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (2)