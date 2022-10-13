Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
Poland 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

