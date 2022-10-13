Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 "First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
