Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2907 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 MW "International Women's Year" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1975 "International Women's Year", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

