Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,8 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1964 "New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
