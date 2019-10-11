Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 60,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1976 . This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search