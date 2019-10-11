Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 60,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1976 . This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
