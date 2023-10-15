Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - May 5, 2014
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - May 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date May 5, 2014
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2014
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - March 3, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2014
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

