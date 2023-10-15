Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 5, 2014
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search