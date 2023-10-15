Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (5) Condition (slab) SP68 (2) PF69 (4) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)