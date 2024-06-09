Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1976 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4458 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
