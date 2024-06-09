Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1976 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4458 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1976 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search