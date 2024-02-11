Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1976 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1976 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
