Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1976 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1976 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1976 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1976 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1976 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search