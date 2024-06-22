Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2892 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
