Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100,334

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

