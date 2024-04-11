Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Mintage UNC 20,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1976 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3658 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
