10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1976 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3658 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

