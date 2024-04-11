Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1976 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW AJ. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3658 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1976 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1976 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search