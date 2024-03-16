Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,3 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
