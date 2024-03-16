Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search