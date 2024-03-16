Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1976 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search