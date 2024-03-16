Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search