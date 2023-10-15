Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

