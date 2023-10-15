20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

