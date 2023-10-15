Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
