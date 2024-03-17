Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 6,048

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2454 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
