Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 6,050
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390883 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 250. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
