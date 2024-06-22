Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,0 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1976 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search