Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
