Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

