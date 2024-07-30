500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

