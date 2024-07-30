Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 29,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,8666 oz) 26,955 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,318

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2225 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2102 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1976 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search