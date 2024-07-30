Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 29,95 g
- Pure gold (0,8666 oz) 26,955 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,318
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (6)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (14)
- Künker (9)
- Marciniak (4)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (8)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2225 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2102 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search