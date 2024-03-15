Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1976 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 22,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1976 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1976 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

