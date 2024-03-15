Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1976 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 22,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1976
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1976 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
