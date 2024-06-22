Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 7,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2427 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
