Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 7,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2427 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" (Pattern) at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition SP67 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1983 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

