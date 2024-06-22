Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2427 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (8) Condition (slab) SP67 (1) PF69 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)